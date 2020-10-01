State awards grant funds for water quality management programs

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Six watershed improvement projects in Massachusetts have been awarded $220,000 in federal grant money, including two in western Massachusetts.

The projects were selected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

The grants are funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the federal Clean Water Act. Since 1998, MassDEP has funded 109 projects under the 604(b) Water Quality Management Planning program, totaling more than $5 million to address nonpoint source pollution problems.

The term “nonpoint source pollution” refers to contaminants that are carried to a waterway due to precipitation and stormwater runoff from the land or infiltration into the soil. Common types of nonpoint source pollution include phosphorus and nitrogen from lawn and garden fertilizers, bacteria from pet waste and waterfowl, oil and grease from parking lots and roadways and sediment from construction activities and soil erosion.

The two projects in western Massachusetts receiving funding are:

Development of Preliminary Designs and Implementation Plans to Reduce Phosphorus Loading in Lake Garfield – $8,500 Town of Monterey–The town will prepare preliminary designs to install stormwater Best Management Practices to reduce phosphorus contributions to Lake Garfield.

Improving Water Quality Through Green Infrastructure Capacity Building – $41,400 Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC)–PVPC will prepare five to seven readily implementable stormwater Best Management Practice designs, with the focus on green infrastructure. The project also offers a 35-to-40-hour green infrastructure certificate-training program for 20 municipalities and 10 technical community college students to increase the green infrastructure knowledge base and interest within the region.

You can find out more information about the grants and financial assistance related to water quality and watersheds, here.