CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over $600,000 has been awarded by the state to 22 school districts for Innovation Pathway programs, which provide opportunities to help students learn and gain experience with career exploration, technical courses and internships.

The program also pays for students to enroll in post-secondary courses to help them achieve industry-recognized credentials.

Multiple industries across the state are struggling to find trained and qualified workers, especially in STEM-related fields, including advanced manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, health care and social assistance, and business and finance.

“These programs provide students with hands-on skills learning and access to opportunities for future success in high-demand fields,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The expansion of Innovation Pathways will allow more students to gain knowledge and work experiences that prepare them for successful careers before they graduate high school.”

The Innovations Pathway program provides a pipeline for school to work in many high skilled professions. Since 2017, 49 high schools statewide have designated Innovation Pathways, totaling 121 different programs.

The following school districts received awards: