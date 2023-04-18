BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state’s Water Quality Monitoring Grant Program is awarding $500,000 in grants to nine organizations for water quality monitoring including three in western Massachusetts.

The grant program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), will support organizations that monitor water quality in rivers, lakes and ponds, and coastal resources in eastern Massachusetts, the Connecticut River Valley, Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod, and the Berkshires.

“MassDEP has long partnered with regional watershed coalitions and non-profit organizations to maintain the most current assessment of the state of Massachusetts waterbodies,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “This collaboration positions the Commonwealth to continue to be a leader in watershed management as we face a changing climate. I applaud the work of these essential stakeholders and the work of our staff to provide these important investments.”

“Our constituents and communities deserve clean water,” said State Representative Smitty Pignatelli (D-Lenox). “I’m grateful for MassDEP’s continued commitment to helping organizations in the 3rd Berkshire District collect the information they need to maintain a high standard of water quality and look forward to seeing the continued partnership of The Housatonic Valley Association, the Berkshire Environmental Action Team, and the Hoosic River Watershed Association.”

The grant recipients and project awards are: