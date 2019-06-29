State Fire Marshal reminds Massachusetts residents that fireworks are illegal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re less than a week away from the Fourth of July, a holiday during which many people enjoy seeing fireworks, but we can’t legally use them here in Massachusetts.

Five people were killed and more than 9,000 were injured in fireworks-related incidents last year. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the majority of those injuries happened during the 30 days leading up to or after July 4th. Those injuries include severe burns, amputation of fingers and serious eye trauma.

Fireworks are also illegal in Massachusetts and the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to leave them to the professionals.

Several towns in the Springfield area have their Fourth of July fireworks celebrations in the next few days.

Chicopee will be hosting a fireworks display Saturday night at Szot Park. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.