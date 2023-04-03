CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One month after the federal COVID SNAP benefits have come to an end, Massachusetts is set to send out its first of three state-funded extra SNAP payments.

On Friday, households eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will receive an extra payment amount equal to 40 percent of the difference between the maximum benefit for their household size and their regular monthly benefit amount. The extra payments will be issued at the beginning of April, May and June and have a minimum amount of $38 a month.

The extra SNAP benefits come from Governor Healey signing a supplemental budget that included $130 million to create the SNAP Emergency Allotment, to help families following the expiration of the federal COVID SNAP benefits.

“SNAP is the first line of defense against hunger – and also supports our local grocery stores and farmers. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is a leader among states in providing households with an offramp to the abrupt end of the federal extra SNAP benefits and will continue to prioritize food security in Massachusetts through initiatives like this,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh.

The extra payments will be placed on EBT cards separately from the normal monthly SNAP benefit. In total, there will be three extra payments over the next three months, on April 7, May 2 and June 2.

“We have heard from many families on how vital the federal extra COVID SNAP benefits have been in Massachusetts to help buy food that met their nutritional and cultural needs. These extra state-funded payments will be a critical offramp to the federal benefits and will support over 650,000 households at a time of high food prices,” said Acting DTA Commissioner Mary Sheehan.