CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With a new school year just beginning, the state has begun an initiative to combat underage drinking on college campuses.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, under the direction of the State Treasurer, has launched ‘Operation Safe Campus.’

The annual program is designed to target underage drinking on college campuses and in surrounding communities, to prevent tragedies by keeping alcoholic beverages out of the hands of underage students. This initiative begins each year when students return to colleges and universities throughout the Commonwealth.

22News reached out to local colleges about their efforts to stop underage drinking. We heard back from Smith College, and while they do not partake in this particular initiate by the state, they tell us, “Because the health and safety of students are of primary importance, we have alcohol policies in our student handbook that align with local, state and federal laws.”

They go onto say that Smith College also has an ‘amnesty policy’ for an individual who calls for emergency assistance, on behalf of a person experiencing an alcohol or drug-related emergency, so they will not be subject to conduct action by the college.