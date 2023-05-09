SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night, state leaders came together for a panel discussion, to share their latest legislative priorities for Western Massachusetts.

The Springfield Democratic City Committee hosted Springfield’s state senators and representatives for the discussion. This taking place after the unveiling of the state senate’s $56 billion-dollar state budget plan.

Priorities highlighted during tonight’s discussion included investments towards cleaner energy, building regional equity, especially within healthcare, and ensuring Western Massachusetts has a voice on Beacon Hill.

State Representative, Orlando Ramos tells 22News, “House bill 27-29 which is the bill attended to close the loophole with Eversource, they owe the city of Springfield millions of dollars in property taxes, and there was a loophole in the law that allowed them to withhold those property taxes for a certain amount of time while they were appealing the process, my bill is intended to close that loophole.”

Ramos adds that after hearing what is in the state’s senate budget plan, he is hopeful that they will be able to settle the differences between the house and senate’s budget.