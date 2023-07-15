CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is advising people to stay off the Connecticut and Deerfield Rivers as the water levels are still high and debris is being washed down the river.

Earlier this week, areas along the Connecticut River including parts of Vermont and New Hampshire had lots of rain, which led to some flooding conditions. The Connecticut River overflowed its banks in the Northampton area.

Due to the high water levels and debris, State officials are advising people to avoid river activities until the water goes down. The current water conditions caused the state Office of Fishing and Boating facilities along the river to close. Some marinas also closed their launch facilities and removed docks and boats from the water.

Great River Hydro’s Emergency Operations Center says the flow on both rivers is expected to remain high for several days as there is more rain to come as we head into the week.