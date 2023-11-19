EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With many families preparing to hit the road for thanksgiving it is a good time to check your car seats.

Massachusetts State Police and the East Longmeadow Fire Department hosted a free car seat inspection Sunday to ensure they are safe and secure for the children that use them.

22News spoke with Joe Kara, the Deputy Fire Marshal for the Shaker Pines Fire Department, about the importance of car seat safety.

“Most of the car seats, or cars that come in, the car seats are not totally wrong, but we’ve run into a few already that are,” Kara said. He explained, “If they were involved in a wreck, they wouldn’t perform the way they’re supposed to.”

In addition to the car seat checks, the fire department also provided tours of their fire trucks.