State Police dog locates missing elderly man with dementia stuck in mud

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man with dementia was rescued from mud in a wooded area after being reported missing in Hopkinton.

A State Police K9 Unit joined the search for a missing 88-year-old man with dementia who had been missing for almost three hours.

K9 Orry, pictured, was able to track the man through some woods to a logging road that connected to a swamp which led to locating the elderly man who was stuck in chest-deep mud.

The man was conscious but “very cold,” State Police said.

A trooper was able to pull the man out of the mud to safety until additional help arrived.