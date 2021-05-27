State Police dog locates missing elderly man with dementia stuck in mud

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man with dementia was rescued from mud in a wooded area after being reported missing in Hopkinton. 

A State Police K9 Unit joined the search for a missing 88-year-old man with dementia who had been missing for almost three hours.  

K9 Orry, pictured, was able to track the man through some woods to a logging road that connected to a swamp which led to locating the elderly man who was stuck in chest-deep mud. 

The man was conscious but “very cold,” State Police said. 

A trooper was able to pull the man out of the mud to safety until additional help arrived. 

