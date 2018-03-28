State Police Overtime Controversy: Will the troopers involved still get their pensions?

Nine state troopers have been suspended without pay, after an internal audit found that members of State Police Troop E may have been paid overtime for shifts they never worked.

The 22News I-Team uncovered that if the allegations are proven to be true, the state police will ask the Massachusetts State Retirement Board to forfeit or seek reimbursement from their pensions.

The allegations were announced last week, following an internal audit into Troop E, which patrols the Mass Pike.

9 of the troopers involved retired after the audit, and 9 others were suspended without pay, as the investigation continues.

The I-Team wanted to know whether the troopers would still receive their pensions, if they’re criminally charged and convicted. State Police spokesman David Procopio told the I-Team, that would be up to the State Retirement Board, not the state police.

He also said if the allegations prove that troopers were paid for hours they never worked, the state police will quote “push for the application of state law,” which would allow the retirement board to strip them of their pensions, if they chose to do so.

As for the 9 state troopers who have already retired, the State Retirement Board would also determine whether the state would seek reimbursement for their pensions.

The I-Team called the State Retirement Board to find out how they plan on handling pensions if the troopers are criminally charged and convicted, we’re still waiting for a call back.