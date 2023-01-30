SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marked the third day that State Police have been out searching for a missing man in Southborough.

Members of the State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir for 57-year-old Jeffery Allard from Ware, but they didn’t find anything, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The State Police Air Wing and K9 Unit helped in the search earlier this week around the Farm Road area where the reservoir is located.

State Police divers and Marine Unit personnel helped in Sunday’s search by the Boston Fire Department Dive Team, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Marlborough Police and Fire Departments. The water search will not continue on Monday unless relevant new information is developed.

Allard reportedly was last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. Anyone who may have seen him or has any information about him should call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508) 485-1212.