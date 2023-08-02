SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Police’s (MSP) 88th Recruit Training Troop will be graduating on Thursday in Springfield.

The 165 graduates completed more than five months of training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree. Training included instruction in criminal law, police procedures, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operation, emergency first aid, de-escalation and use of force progression, use of firearms and less-than-lethal weapons, ethics, and specialized topics including responding to instances of domestic violence and animal cruelty, and communicating with persons with unique considerations.

The class is made up of 143 men and 22 women, some of whom have previous experience in law enforcement or military service.

The new Troopers will begin working at Massachusetts State Police Barracks across the state, being paired with a field training officer for the first three months, assigned to road patrols.

The ceremony is being held at the MassMutual Center beginning at 10:30am. Governor Healey, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy, and MSP Colonel John Mawn are expected to attend.