WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper rescued an Owl on Route 67 in West Brookfield.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper was coming back from his assignment at the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit in Boston and saw an injured Great Horned Owl on Route 67. The owl appeared to have a broken wing.

The trooper bundled him up in a State Police jacket and took the owl to the State Police-Brookfield Barracks. The owl was held in Cell #1 until the Environmental Police Officers took it to Tufts Animal Hospital for treatment.