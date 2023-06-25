MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Trooper is injured after going to a motor vehicle crash on Route 93 in Milton.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that at approximately 3:15 a.m. a Massachusetts State Trooper was sent to a motor vehicle crash on Route 93 North in Milton between Exits 3 and 4.

A secondary crash involving an approaching vehicle occurred where the initial crash was, causing injuries to the Trooper. The Trooper was sent to a Boston hospital. Three of the travel lanes are closed and the investigation is ongoing.

Only the breakdown lane is currently open to traffic. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.