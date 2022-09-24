SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the people who shop at the INSA dispensary in Springfield, who’ve developed a wide palate of the strains on the market, will help determine the winners of the statewide Cannabis Cup Competition.

They’re just some of the more than 2,000 cannabis fans expected to vote for their favorites as cannabis judges within the next 60 days.

“This is the second year Massachusetts has had the Cannabis Cup. We have 11 different categories. We’ve had people here since 5:15 a.m. in the morning,” Patrick Donahue, Retail Supervisor at INSA, told 22News.

The judges will base their decision on what they consume, contained in the High Times cannabis Judge Kits they’ve purchased for up to $300.