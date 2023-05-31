SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared over on May 1, but as a result a number of pandemic recovery and assistance programs and regulations are changing or going away, ending some federal health benefits for Americans.

Leaders at MassHealth and partner organizations came together to speak about the efforts that are underway in Springfield to prevent gaps in health care coverage, as well as the resources available to people in Massachusetts as we work together to complete the redetermination process.

“Healthcare For All is leading this campaign in partnership with the government, MassHealth and Health Connector and we’re really trying to help the members of MassHealth transition to the programs they qualify for,” said Maria Gonzalez Albuixech, Director of Communications for Healthcare For All.

If you get a blue envelope in the mail, be sure not to lose it.

“When you get this blue envelope from us, it means we need information from you in order for you to retain your coverage. You’re not just going to get a blue envelope, you’re gonna get a text, you’re gonna get a call, you’re gonna get an email if we have yours. We want to make sure that members know on every channel that action is required for them to preserve there coverage,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine.

Currently, MassHealth Redeterminations Springfield Outreach Team Members are knocking on doors informing people about the health insurance renewal. There will be an enrollment event at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 17th from noon to 4 p.m. and it will include activities, free food, and free admission to the Hall of Fame.