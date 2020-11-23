Statewide mask mandate: How is it being enforced?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than two weeks since Massachusetts changed its mask mandate policy. But how is it being enforced?

Since that update, people are supposed to wear a mask in public, even if they can keep six feet apart. But when it comes to enforcing that policy, here’s how it works:

The state’s Department of Public Health and local boards can enforce it and they can ask for the help of local or state police.

If you refuse to put on a mask, you could face a civil fine of up to $300.

Click here to read the revised face-coverings order.

22News spoke with Dianne Escribano, a healthcare worker from Chicopee, who says it’s so important that people take masks seriously.

“When you’re out in the public, you have lots of people who are following the rules and regulations that make it safe for everybody, and you’re just not doing it. So if you’re not going to follow the rules then just stay home,” said Escribano.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also emphasizing how important it is to wear your mask, not just in public but also if you decide to see people this Thanksgiving.