WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced two concerts during the proposed time of the fair, but will the fair still take place since the coronavirus pandemic?

22News Reporter Kristina D’Amours spoke with Noreen Tassinari, director of marketing for the Eastern States Exposition, to find out details surrounding the plans to hold the The Big E fair beginning September 17 to October 3.

The decision to cancel The Big E fair last year was on June 29, 2020 “for the safety of our fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers, and the broader community.” That decision came after weeks of back and forth debates between the town and fair officials on whether it was safe to hold the fair amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the fair was canceled in 2020, they managed to open a drive-thru fair foods to go in September and October. A winter wonderland drive-thru took place over the holidays at the Better Living Center on the Big E grounds. The building was transformed into a holiday maze of holograms and three dimensional images. The Big E fair grounds is now open to the public offering drive-in movies throughout the summer.

The Big E has announced Machine Gun Kelly will perform in concert at the Arena on on Friday, September 17. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday at 10:00 a.m. Machine Gun Kelly’s tour will feature special guests carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Brad Paisley will perform in concert on September 24 and will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time he played at The Big E.