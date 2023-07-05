CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s starting to feel a lot like summer outside, with another hot day across western Massachusetts, causing many people to find ways to stay cool.

Whether you are shopping for an AC unit, or about to install one in your window for the summer, this is what you should know to make sure you’re using it correctly.

Use them the way that they are designed to be used, plug them directly into the wall and monitor them just like any other appliance. It’s July, and the weather is finally feeling like it should, hot and humid. And whether you are hopping into a pool, turning on fans, or cranking on that air conditioner, staying cool is now a top priority.

A window air conditioning unit can crank out anywhere between 500 to 1500 watts of electricity. First responders say all that power could cause a circuit overload which could result in further damage to your home, creating hazards like smoke, sparks, and even a fire.

Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire, telling 22news, “Everybody’s electrical system is different, some can handle more or less, so its important to be familiar with the size of the unit that you are adding to your home.”

The best to way to avoid that circuit overload, is by giving your window air conditioner its own dedicated outlet, and not using an extension cord. Make sure your window and window frame are both in good condition before putting your air conditioner in it, that way the window can securely hold the unit.

Avoid installing your AC near a source of water, and for the days when the air quality is poor, experts say change your air filters regularly by a professional. Also, refer to the manufacturer’s manual to follow other safety measures that they recommended for your specific unit.

Lastly, make sure furniture is not blocking air flow, and if you are looking to cut some costs on that electrical bill, experts also suggest ceiling fans and box vans to increase the ventilation in your home.