CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat is on, up and down the Connecticut River Valley, and will continue Wednesday.

It was a scorcher Tuesday and likely will be again Wednesday, and that poses specific risks to kids returning to class this week. There are a few things you can do during your morning routine to reduce the risk of your child experiencing heat illness while sitting in class.

Dress lightly! Both in weight and color, thin fabrics allow better air flow and evaporative cooling, and light colors will reflect heat and sunlight.

Right now! And bring some along with you. Once you get thirsty, it's too late, you're already behind.

Heat index figures between 90 and 105 come with the chance of heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion with prolonged exposure or physical activity. That puts athletes at an especially high risk for complications.

Tragically over the last 25 years, 50 high school athletes have died as a result of the heat. Most frequently in football and cross country. So if you’re an athlete in one of those sports bring extra water to practice and be sure to stay hydrated over the course of the day.