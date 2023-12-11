CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is here, but it comes with virus’ like the flu, which continue to circulate.

Well, if you haven’t got vaccinated for COVID , RSV, or the Flu, medical experts say now’s the time.

It’s the holiday season and people across the U.S. will be gathering with their family and friends to celebrate. But with holiday parties, comes close contact, which can become a health risk as we are in the cold and flu season.

Dr. Armando Paez with Baystate Health told 22News that there are many ways to prevent the spread of respiratory infections, one way is to get up to date with your vaccines, “Practicing good hand hygiene, and making sure that you clean frequently most commonly touched surfaces like door knobs, keys, may help in spreading infection.”

And if you live with someone who is it at high risk, Dr. Paez says protection from the Flu and other viruses comes down to wearing a mask and social distancing in public areas that have poor ventilation.

The CDC reports that flu activity usually peaks between December and February, and while people are at risk of getting RSV, COVID and the Flu during this time a year, medical experts say the symptoms are hard to differentiate. Dr. Paez adds, “They have really overlapping symptoms but RSV most commonly affect more severely younger children and the older adults.”

Some of those symptoms can sometimes include, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. So if you’re experiencing these symptoms, Dr. Paez says you should avoid being around others, take a test and reach out to your doctor if your symptoms get worse.