CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you on how to stay safe in local water ways this summer.

According to the state, natural bodies of water can be more dangerous than they appear. So make sure to avoid water recreation in an area with strong moving currents, underwater debris, and water temperatures that could be dangerous.

The state advises people to always check for ‘no swimming’ signs. If swimming is permitted, make sure you know how to swim. And with all other water recreation, make sure to have a US- coast guard approved life jacket on.