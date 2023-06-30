(WWLP) – July 4th weekend is now officially upon us, but a warning for everyone, that crime typically spikes over the summer holiday.

According to data, last year over the July 4th weekend, shootings were reported in nearly every U.S. state that killed a total of at least 220 people and wounded close to 570 others. And over the past decade, the United States has witnessed five mass shootings on average, each Independence Day, which is more than on any other day of the year.

Public safety experts recommend keeping aware of your surroundings, traveling in well-lit areas, and report any suspicious activity.