SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re without an air conditioner, you’ve likely had some sleepless nights, tossing and turning, unable to get comfortable in this intense heat.

The hot weather can make you feel lethargic during the day, and sleep can be illusive at night. Sleep experts have determined that sleeping in a cool bedrooms is best for deep sleep, anywhere between 66 and 69 degrees is ideal.

So what does one do on on hot nights during a heat wave?

“If I don’t have an AC at the time, then I’ll take a towel and put cold water on it, and put it on my head. That way I’ll stay cold,” said Nashalie Lozada of Springfield.

The clothes you wear to bed can make a difference, too. Research shows natural fibers, such as cotton, can help regulate your body temperature better than synthetic materials.

One easy way to keep your bedroom cool is to keep hot air out. Close windows, blinds, and curtains as the temperature rises. Also eating a cool, light dinner, and drinking cold non-alcoholic beverages can help.

Kevin Fitzgerald of New Jersey told 22News some of the ideas he uses to keep cool in the heat. “Ice cream… It’s 90s degrees, it’s summer, it’s Saturday night. I’m with my beautiful wife, what’s better to do than get some ice cream?”

Remember heat rises, it’s likely cooler on the bottom floors of the house, so sleeping on a lower level might be a good idea. If your sleepless nights persist, perhaps it’s time to research and start saving for an air conditioner.

“I like to have a lot of AC’s in my house when I go to sleep. It makes me stay cool,” said Jadrien Hernandez of Holyoke.