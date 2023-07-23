CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After days of rain and humidity some relief in the form of sunshine coming to Western Massachusetts this weekend.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s paired with lots of sun makes for ideal conditions for summertime outdoor activities. 22News visited a local park where people were taking advantage of the pleasant weather and getting in an early walk.

Wayne from Chicopee said, “It’s nice, it’s beautiful today. People should be out enjoying it, maybe cooking on the grill right? You wear your hat, your sunglasses, light shirt and you’re protected somewhat.”

To protect your skin from harmful UV rays it’s recommended you apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays with a minimum of SPF-15.

When possible, the CDC also advises seeking shade under an umbrella or tree and wearing a hat.