CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of the year, especially this weekend in western Massachusetts, when you have to keep an eye on your health when it comes to the heat.

Heat-related illnesses occur every year and can sometimes lead to death if not treated right away. It is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include:

Feeling dizzy

Fainting

Excessive sweating, cool or clammy skin

Muscle cramps

These symptoms can also be related to dehydration. If you experience any of these it’s important to get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink lots of water, and take a cool shower or apply an ice pack on yourself.

The most dangerous when it comes to heat illnesses is a heat stroke. Some signs of a heat stroke can be a throbbing headache, not being able to sweat, red hot skin or loss of consciousness.

If you experience any of these call 911 immediately.