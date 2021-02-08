Staying safe while snowmobiling

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in Plainfield Saturday night.

Now, one local organization is encouraging people to make sure that they are taking all safety precautions when using a snowmobile.

The Snowmobile Association of Massachusetts is a non-profit that develops and maintains the snowmobile trail system in the state from Worcester County to the Berkshires.

To ride in Massachusetts, you must have a registered snowmobile in the state, and obtain a Trail Pass from a local snowmobile club.

People under 18 years old must take the OHV Safety and Responsibility Course to legally drive a snowmobile. And driving on streets and highways is prohibited.

Jeff Miller, President of the Snowmobile Association of MA told 22News, “Learn the safety aspects of how to operate a snowmobile how to operate it safely, how to use it on the trail responsibly. You do have to stay on the trails. We don’t want them straying onto other people’s property.”



Massachusetts Environmental Police can issue you a ticket for trespassing while snowmobiling.