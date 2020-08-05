STCC announces virtual registration events in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (STCC) – Springfield Technical Community College will host virtual registration events to help anyone interested in signing up for fall semester classes, which start Sept. 8.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual events can join a Zoom live meeting on the following dates and times:

Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-noon

Aug. 20, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Visit stcc.edu/apply/stcc-to-your-plan/ to sign up and learn more.

STCC Dean of Admissions Louisa Davis-Freeman said she was excited to offer the virtual events.

“You can meet with staff to discuss admissions, financial aid and take the necessary steps to register for classes from the safety of your own home,” Davis-Freeman said. “We also have an online chat button on the homepage of stcc.edu. If you can’t make it to one of the virtual registration events, you can chat with someone online between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You also can give us a call at (413) 755-3333.”

The virtual registration events can help students even if they’ve already registered for fall classes but need help with other services, Davis-Freeman said. Participants can get information about Admissions, Student Financial Services, Academic Advising, Testing and Assessment, among other STCC services.

STCC will hold online classes for the fall semester, with a combination of low-density, face-to-face labs. Instruction plans were made in light of the Commonwealth’s four-phased approach to reopening the Massachusetts economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in becoming a student at STCC this fall can also submit an online application anytime before Sept. 8. Visit stcc.edu/apply.

About Springfield Technical Community College

Founded in 1967 and located on 35 acres of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, STCC is a major resource for the economic vitality of Western Massachusetts. As the only technical community college in Massachusetts, STCC offers a variety of career programs unequalled in the state. STCC’s highly regarded transfer programs in business, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, liberal arts, and STEM fields continue to provide the most affordable options for students pursuing a four-year degree. With an annual enrollment of about 7,000 day, evening, weekend, and online students, STCC is a vibrant campus rich in diversity.

For more information about STCC, visit www.stcc.edu. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@S_T_C_C) and Instagram (@stccpics).