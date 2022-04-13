SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College was awarded $30 million in state funds to relocate the health programs out of Building 20.

According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, Governor Charlie Baker announced the award on Wednesday, which comes from the state Division of Capital Management and Maintenance (DCAMM). The total $41.5 million proposal includes $30 million in state funds with STCC Trustees committing $6 million, $500,000 from the STCC Foundation $0.5 million, and $5 million included in a 2021 Economic Development Bill that was passed.

Building 20 was constructed in 1941 and the top two floors have been vacant since 2005 due to asbestos. Infrastructure emergencies, including flooding, have occurred in the building over the years.

The infrastructure proposal submitted to (DCAMM) in December 2021, includes relocating the entire School of Health to Building 13, preserving the SIMS Medical Center, and students in dental, occupational therapy assistant and physical therapy assistant programs would use space in the Springfield Technology Park on Federal Street.

“We offer our thanks to Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor (Karyn) Polito and Education Secretary (James) Peyser for investing in the future of healthcare and workforce development in such an impactful way. This has been a true team effort between the administration, trustees, our legislative delegation and the STCC Foundation.” said STCC President John B. Cook.

Trustees Chair Marikate Murren said, “We’re thrilled and grateful to Gov. Baker and DCAMM for their support to make this move possible. The relocation of the programs in the School of Health and Patient Simulation will allow STCC to continue to prepare students for healthcare careers. The investment in this project represents an investment in the City of Springfield and the region.”

STCC’s School of Health and Patient Simulation offers 18 associate and certification programs, including nursing and dental. It has more than 100 faculty and staff, and educates more than 700 students each year.