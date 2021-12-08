STCC host business and career transfer fair for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is hosting a ‘Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair’ Wednesday.

The career fair provides students and the Springfield community an opportunity to meet area employers who are looking to hire.

According to a news release sent to 22News, “the free event is geared toward STCC students, alumni and friends who are searching for their next career move and are interested in learning more about four-year college transfer options.”

For those interested the event begins at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks from STCC’s president as well as other administrators until 10:30 a.m. followed by the career events.

Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair Schedule:

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Recruiters’ Breakfast Keynote address Location: 7th Floor, Scibelli Hall (Building 2)

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Employer table setup Location: Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19)