SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The demand for healthcare professionals continues to increase and Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is offering a new program for people interested in getting into the field.

Registration is open for Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) Plus training for classes in April and May. Students completing the in-person training will receive a CNA certificate, CPR certification and a Home Health Aide (HHA) training certificate, and will be eligible to take the Massachusetts state board examination to become a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA).

Participants will be instructed on how to care for residents in long-term care facilities learning skills in personal patient care, patient rights, lifting and turning patients, safety, infection control, bed, bath and feeding, vital signs, record keeping, mental health care of residents and stress management. The program will also include Alzheimer’s and Neurological Disorders training.

HHA training prepares a CNA to provide care in a patient’s home with a primary focus placed on personal care and home management for patients.

Information about dates and times classes are offered and to register via instant enrollment, go to the STCC CNA PLUS training website. To enroll in person, go to Building 27, second floor, at STCC, or call (413) 755-4225.