SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is offering a free course intended to prepare future teachers for the job of para-educator in the Springfield Public Schools system.

The nine-week, in-person course will run April 24 through June 22 and classes will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Para-educators, or teacher assistants help alongside teachers and other school staff to provide assistance, support, and effective strategies in the classroom to meet the needs of all students.

The course will help prepare participants to obtain the American College Testing WorkKeys Proficiency Certificate by receiving bilingual instructions in both digital and computer literacy, job readiness skills, and test preparation.

“We are excited to offer this program through the Educators’ Academy free of charge to help people get started on the path to a degree from STCC and a career as an educator,” said Gladys Franco, Assistant Vice President for Workforce Development at STCC. “Sign up now, as space is limited.”

According to a release sent to 22News, para-educators who successfully complete the course through the Educators’ Academy program may earn credits transferable toward an associate degree at STCC. It is encouraged for participants to continue their education through STCC’s Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Transfer Programs to further develop their professional skills.

The deadline to register for the course is April 21. To register via instant enrollment, visit their website. To enroll in person, visit the second floor of Building 27 at STCC, or call (413) 755-4225.

For any additional information, call or email workforcetraining@stcc.edu.