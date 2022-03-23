Left to right, state Reps. Angelo J. Puppolo Jr., Orlando Ramos, Kelly Pease, Jose González and Jake Oliveira sit inside a classroom ambulance rig used for student training with STCC President John B. Cook. (Courtesy: STCC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is in need of $30 million in state funds to relocate the health programs out of Building 20.

Springfield Technical Community College President John Cook met with local lawmakers last week to get legislative support for the effort to move their healthcare programs out of Building 20, which is an 80-year-old structure. The total $41.5 million proposal includes $30 million in state funds with STCC Trustees committing $6 million, $500,000 from the STCC Foundation $0.5 million, and $5 million included in a 2021 Economic Development Bill that was passed.

According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, the top two floors of Building 20 have been vacant since 2005 due to asbestos. Infrastructure emergencies, including flooding, have occurred in the building over the years.

The infrastructure proposal was submitted to the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) in December 2021. It relocates the entire School of Health to Building 13, preserves the SIMS Medical Center, and students in dental, occupational therapy assistant and physical therapy assistant programs would use space in the Springfield Technology Park on Federal Street.

STCC’s School of Health and Patient Simulation offers 18 associate and certification programs, including nursing and dental. It has more than 100 faculty and staff, educates more than 700 students each year.

“We … ask for your help to keep up the momentum,” Cook told lawmakers, including state Reps. Angelo J. Puppolo Jr., Kelly W. Pease, Carlos González, Orlando Ramos, Jake Oliveira and staff from the offices of state Sens. Eric Lesser and Adam Gomez.

“We look for your support,” Scott said. “While we have great resources and great programs, the infrastructure in the building is still a challenge, and we do need to make that move.”

“The deferred maintenance on this building is beyond repair,” said Puppolo, who is an STCC graduate. “It doesn’t make any sense to put any money into it. I think the plan they have now – a smaller footprint, a smaller budget cost – works twofold. It’s going to be great for the community and is also going to be great for STCC moving forward.”

“It’s important that we continue to support financially the institution that is not only providing an education but career opportunities to many individuals in the city of Springfield and throughout Western Mass,” González said.

“They’ve got great programs, including certificate programs that allowed them to get a job afterward,” Oliveira said. “We need to invest in public higher education across the board.”

“We need to help (STCC) with their facilities to be able to allow that to continue to happen and continue to grow,” Pease said. “We’re here to listen, and hopefully we can help them get to where they need to be.”