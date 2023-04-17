SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) are scheduled to perform six plays in person after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actors are scheduled to perform “Laughing for all the Wrong Reasons: A Night of Dark Comedy,” six 10-minute plays on the stage at Scibelli Theater (Building 2). The three free performances will be held on Thursday, May 4th at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5th at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 6th at 7 p.m.

“We’re trying to start up a very proud theater program after three years of being dark,” Assistant Professor Phil O’Donoghue said. “Like so many traditions, our small but active theater opportunities were canceled by the pandemic. I am thrilled that after three years we are in-person, onstage, and ready to bring back the miracle of live theater to our campus.”

The following 10-minute plays will be performed:

Kara Lee Corthron’s “Mercury is Perpetually in Retrograde So Stop Worrying About It”

Elizabeth Dewberry’s “Head On”

Rolin Jones’ “Ron Bobby Had Too Big a Heart”

Stephen McFeeley’s “Between Two Friends”

David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Baby Food”

Jane Martin’s “Making the Call”

“The students have been preparing for the opportunity to demonstrate their acting skills to a larger audience and we are looking forward to their performances,” she said. “Professor O’Donoghue’s dedication and unthwarted enthusiasm is a mainstay of STCC’s theater arts.”