SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will be hosting a back to business and transfer fair Wednesday for their students, alumni, and friends of the college who are searching for their next career move.

There will be opportunities to connect with companies around the area looking for people seeking employment.

Attendees will also have a chance to meet with four-year colleges and universities to discuss their transfer options.

The event will be held from 10 Wednesday morning to 12:30 Wednesday afternoon at the Student Learning Commons on the S-T-C-C campus. Masks will be required.