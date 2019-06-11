Stewart Weldon’s Page Blvd home up for sale one year after 3 bodies found

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Page Boulevard home where the bodies of three women were found is for sale.

The two-bedroom home on 1333 Page Boulevard home is listed for sale at $137,500. The 1,026 square-foot home was listed for sale Sunday.

Stewart Weldon, who is accused of killing three women whose bodies were found in the home, previously lived at the residence with his mother.

Weldon was arrested in May of 2018 after a traffic stop on Wilbraham Road. He allegedly led police on a chase before he was arrested. Police then found a woman in his car who allegedly told officers Weldon had been holding her hostage at the Page Boulevard home.

The bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans of Springfield, 34-year-old American Lyden of Springfield, and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante of Ludlow were found in the home a short time later.

Weldon is currently facing 52 charges, including three counts of murder, in connection with the women’s deaths.

Weldon’s trial is scheduled to begin in April of 2020.

Real estate transactions; disclosure; psychologically impacted property

Section 114. The fact or suspicion that real property may be or is psychologically impacted shall not be deemed to be a material fact required to be disclosed in a real estate transaction. ”Psychologically impacted” shall mean an impact being the result of facts or suspicions including, but not limited to, the following:

(a) that an occupant of real property is now or has been suspected to be infected with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus or with Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome or any other disease which reasonable medical evidence suggests to be highly unlikely to be transmitted through the occupying of a dwelling;

(b) that the real property was the site of a felony, suicide or homicide; and

(c) that the real property has been the site of an alleged parapsychological or supernatural phenomenon.

No cause of action shall arise or be maintained against a seller or lessor of real property or a real estate broker or salesman, by statute or at common law, for failure to disclose to a buyer or tenant that the real property is or was psychologically impacted.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the provisions of this section shall not authorize a seller, lessor or real estate broker or salesman to make a misrepresentation of fact or false statement. MaLegislature.gov