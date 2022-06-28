SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Stickers were placed on products at a local package store to warn adults not to purchase alcohol for minors.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, on June 14th Officer Helems along with South Hadley Drug and Alcohol Prevention Coalition, and the South Hadley High School peer leaders group participated in the Sticker Shock campaign.

(South Hadley Police Department)

The campaign is meant to raise awareness of underage drinking and reduce access to alcohol for minors. The stickers were placed on alcoholic beverage boxes at Liquor Town on Granby Road in South Hadley to educate the community on the legal consequences of providing alcohol to individuals under age 21.