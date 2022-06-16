CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wild day on Wall Street Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 900 points, hitting the lowest level in more than a year. But how could this impact your finances?

With big shifts in the market, this might have some investors and experts sounding the alarm that we could enter a recession, this as we’re seeing profit margins hit record highs for many of these blue-chip companies.

22News spoke with Senior Vice President at Saint Germain Matt Farkas, we asked “What has the market so spooked amid these record profits?”

“I think validity naturally leads to some nervousness so I can certainly understand, unfortunately, part of the price you need to pay for long-term growth is some validity along the way as long-term investors we know over periods theirs going to be times when markets can fall and be uncomfortable at times,” Matt Farkas told 22News.

As rates rise, experts advise paying off loans, and conserving cash but keep investing for retirement, even with the stock market in a steep slide.