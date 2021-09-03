Stone Soul Festival at Blunt Park in Springfield begins Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with city leaders and event organizers Friday to help kick off the 2021 Stone Soul Festival.

The annual event is one of New England’s largest African American festivals. It began in 1989 as a community reunion picnic for the Mason Square Community. Since, it has grown into a three day event with a goal to establish family oriented activities, entertainment and cultural enrichment.

The kickoff event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Blunt Park in Springfield.