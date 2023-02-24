SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The people responsible for Springfield’s Stone Soul Festival each year presented their Legacy awards Friday to some beloved community members.

Vocalist Vanessa Ford was honored along with Springfield Symphony president Paul Lambert. The music filled recognition luncheon will be followed by a Springfield Symphony Hall concert on Saturday night being conducted by Byron Stripling.

“It’s a concert called Marti Gras. It Captures the spirit of New Orleans. New Orleans was so important to American jazz,” said Stripling.

The Loomis Retirement community in Springfield hosted the annual recognition ceremony. Music was provided by the Jo Sallins Jazz Trio.