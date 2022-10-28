CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop hosts Viability Inc. for an award presentation highlighting its store’s work to hire on Friday.

According to a news release from RF Binder, Viability will award Stop & Shop store teams in Chicopee, Hadley, and Holyoke with the “Enduring Equality and Inclusion Award. This award honors Stop and Shop’s support and inclusion for people with disabilities all across western Massachusetts.

Viability Inc. CEO and President Colleen Holmes, along with representatives from Stop & Shop stores, and its corporate offices will come together to celebrate this award. The award presentation will take place on Friday at the Chicopee Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.