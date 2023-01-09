SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of January, customers at the Stop & Shop in Westfield who buy a bouquet of flowers will benefit the food pantry in Southwick.

For every $10.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased will support the Our Community Food Pantry that serves Southwick, Granville, and Tolland. The program has raised $852 in hunger relief for those in need, according to Stop & Shop.

Each month, every Stop & Shop chooses a different non-profit to benefit from the Community Bag & Giving Tag and the Bloomin’ 4 Good programs. The Stop & Shop located at 57 Main Street in Westfield chose the food pantry organization.

“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten up a room or spread a smile,” said Sally Munson, Operations Director of Our Community Food Pantry. “Now they can fight hunger too. We are very pleased to be chosen to benefit from this impactful Stop & Shop Program, as the demands of those in need are higher than ever this year.”

Our Community Food Pantry is a non-profit organization that provides healthy, nutritious food to families in need to overcome food insecurity. They are located at 220 College Highway in Southwick, open Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.