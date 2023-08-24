SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop stores across Massachusetts will be holding a one-day career fair this weekend for more than 100 positions.

This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., all 33 Massachusetts stores will be holding interviews for part-time positions in their bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There will also be job openings available for their overnight crew, cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers.

Cashiers and baggers must be 16 years or older and all other positions must be 18 years or older.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Julie Pinard, Human Resource Business Partner for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on the Saturday, August 26.”

Anyone unable to make the one-day career fair on Saturday can apply online in advance on the Stop & Shop website.