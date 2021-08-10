Stop & Shop looking to hire hundreds of part-time employees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop & Shop grocery store chain will be holding a job fair to take applications for hundreds of part time jobs.

On Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., job seekers can apply in person at any of 17 participating stores, including locations in Holyoke, Pittsfield, Chicopee, Greenfield, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Springfield, Hadley, Belchertown, Feeding Hills, North Adams, and Northampton. Interviews will be conducted on-site.

Stop & Shop is looking to fill various positions for multiple departments and shifts. According to a news release sent to 22News, the part-time positions provide for 15-28 hours of work each week and employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers, baggers, and porters must be at least 16 years of age; all other store positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.

Interested applicants who are unable to attend the August 14th job fair can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.