Stop & Shop pharmacies now offering flu shots

(WWLP) – Stop & Shops in Massachusetts are now offering the flu vaccine at all of its in-store pharmacies in anticipation of a higher demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flu vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop’s in-store pharmacists, with no appointment needed. Several types of flu vaccines are being offered, as well as other flu vaccinations, including types that address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects.

In addition to providing flu shots, shingles and pneumonia vaccines are also available.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities this flu season. We are well-stocked and offer immunizations without appointments. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most end up being low or no-cost. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need this fall.” Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Stop & Shop has strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient. Customers are required to wear face coverings, and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields.

To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit https://stopandshop.com/pharmacy.