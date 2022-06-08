CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop stores will host a career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested applicants can visit any of the supermarket’s stores in western Massachusetts on Saturday for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held to fill the more than 100 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers.

Julie Pinard, Director of Human Resources for Stop & Shop said that it’s not unusual for employees to start as part-timers and go on to hold leadership positions. “The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Pinard. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on Saturday, June 11.”

The open, part-time positions provide up to 28 hours of work each week. Stop & Shop says that part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities.

Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old. All other positions require applicants to be 18 or older.