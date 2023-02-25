SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop’s all across western Massachusetts will be hosting a one-day career fair on Saturday.

Anyone that is interested in beginning a career at Stop & Shop can visit any of the locations in western Massachusetts for an on-the-spot interview. There will be interviews for nearly 700 part-time and full-time roles across Connecticut in eCommerce, bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce departments, overnight crews, cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, pharmacy, and asset protection.

Stop & Shop associates have competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount on groceries, paid time off, and more. There are also opportunities for career growth in the industry, including management, field support, or in the Corporate support office.

Cashiers, baggers, produce, bakery, floral and grocery clerks must be at least 16 years old and all other positions require applicants to be 18 years old or older. Stop & Shop offers training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, and mentoring, along with providing classroom training and tuition reimbursement toward business, or food industry, related higher education.

“At Stop & Shop, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive workplace. We believe that the voices of our associates should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds. Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as store associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities.” said Julie Pinard, Director of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in starting a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on Saturday, February 25.”

The career fair will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at all western Massachusetts locations. If anyone cannot make the one-day career fair, can also apply online in advance on their website.