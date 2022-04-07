SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is hoping an event designed to prevent underage drinking and impaired driving will attract parents and their teen-aged children.

Stop the Swerve: An event to prevent impaired driving, is scheduled to be held at the Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I would like to personally invite high school students, parents, teachers and residents of Hampden County to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday night. This is a great opportunity to talk about and understand the dangers of impaired driving in an engaging and educational setting.”

There will be interactive active events including, driving simulators, wearing impairment goggles, and giveaways. There will also be a raffle featuring Apple Store gift cards for all high school students attending the event.

A special presentation on the liabilities involved in hosting a teen party where alcohol is served will be available for parents and guardians of teens.

Additionally, the winners of a student-created public service campaign on the risks of drunk or drugged driving will be announced. Up to $20,000 in prizes will be awarded to improve technological equipment at the winner’s schools.