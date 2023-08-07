HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The highly-anticipated tax free weekend in the Bay State is right around the corner, and this year, some stores are allowing customers to pre-order items, in an effort to beat the holiday rush.

There is still time to do so before the two-day tax break, if you haven’t already! Items under $2,500 like electronics, appliances, and furniture are exempt from the 6.25% sales tax on August 12th and 13th.

Omar & Son’s Furniture in Holyoke tells us how shoppers can go about pre-ordering and score an extra discount. “Anyone who like any items, they can come and put down some money like 10% down so we have at least 10 business days to get the merchandise here so they can save up to 40%,” said Kahuram abbisis, Owner of Omar & Son’s.

This holiday weekend was made permanent in 2018 to boost small businesses around the state.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.